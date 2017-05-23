Global aeronautical conference opens ...

Global aeronautical conference opens in Kampala

The global conference on aeronautical data opened Tuesday with discussions revolving around the latest trends and changes in the aeronautical profession. The conference is hosted by the Civil Aviation Authority in conjunction with the International Federation of Aeronautical Information Management Association .

Chicago, IL

