Former DCE Takes GCB To Court Over Br...

Former DCE Takes GCB To Court Over Breach Of Contract

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

A former District Chief Executive for Central Gonja District Assembly in the Northern Region under erstwhile President Kufuor regime Yakubu Zakariah, has dragged the GCB Bank Limited to court following a contract of employment breached with impunity by the new management of GCB Bank Yakubu Zakariah who is also a former parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party party for Yapei/Kusawgu constituency in 1996 , 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 according to his lawyers, seeks to fight for the alleged injustice meted out to him by the bank for reasons best known to his new employers. After losing the 2016 election, Yakubu Zakariah who holds Bsc Home Science from University of Ghana, MA in Governance from University of Cape Coast and Msc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,794 • Total comments across all topics: 281,051,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC