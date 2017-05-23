EU injects over 2m into sustainable fisheries development.
The European Union has committed more than two million Euros to the implementation of a four-year sustainable Fisheries Resources Development Programme. Dubbed "far ban bo" , the programme is being implemented by a consortium of Non-Governmental Organisations including Care International, Friends of the Nation and Oxfam in collaboration with the Fisheries Commission, Fishers Association and Fisheries Alliance.
