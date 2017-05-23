EU injects over 2m into sustainable f...

EU injects over 2m into sustainable fisheries development.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: GhanaWeb

The European Union has committed more than two million Euros to the implementation of a four-year sustainable Fisheries Resources Development Programme. Dubbed "far ban bo" , the programme is being implemented by a consortium of Non-Governmental Organisations including Care International, Friends of the Nation and Oxfam in collaboration with the Fisheries Commission, Fishers Association and Fisheries Alliance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,842 • Total comments across all topics: 281,237,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC