Entebbe Road landlords abandon houses...

Entebbe Road landlords abandon houses due to floods

Some residents decided to sell off their homes and land to developers while others who resisted are facing it rough with water surrounding their homes and with depreciated value for those who are currently giving them offer. Entebbe Road residents abandon their residential homes as floods continue cover the area due to narrowed drainage channels and continued dumping soils in area wetlands.

Chicago, IL

