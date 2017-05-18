East Africa: Tanzania-Malawi Lake Dis...

East Africa: Tanzania-Malawi Lake Dispute Grows

The dispute between Malawi and Tanzania over ownership of Lake Nyasa is turning into a fully fledged diplomatic row, with Lilongwe now threatening to go to The Hague. Malawi accuses Dar of sabotaging dialogue on the matter.

