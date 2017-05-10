East Africa: Indian Firm Wins Oil Rou...

East Africa: Indian Firm Wins Oil Route On Lake Victoria

10 hrs ago

Chipped on the edges, potholed in the middle, and narrow in width, Uganda's roads can hardly offer the space that fuel trucks desire. The alternative now remains a new transport route for petroleum supplies over Lake Victoria, although other transport alternatives remain firmly in play, writes Jeff Mbanga.

Chicago, IL

