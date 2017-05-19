.com | Schoolgirl 'rises, from the dead', police investigating

.com | Schoolgirl 'rises, from the de...

Schoolgirl 'rises from the dead', police investigating

Lilongwe Police in Malawi are investigating a case in which a schoolgirl was said to have risen from the dead, reports say. Accoding to Nyasa Times , the girl, who was believed to have died in 1997, was found wandering about at Namulenga in Mulanje district on Wednesday.

