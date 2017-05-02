.com | Malawi teens challenge order punishing them over pregnancies

Fourteen teenage school girls in Malawi on Tuesday launched a legal challenge against a controversial court decision to punish them over pregnancies, including jailing some of the girls' parents. In April 2016, a primary school in Nkhata Bay on the shores of Lake Malawi gave one-year suspensions to several students aged 13 and 14. "We are asking for a review of the strange orders imposed by a lower court that all pregnant girls be sent to prison," Victor Gondwe, a lawyer representing the girls and their parents, told AFP.

