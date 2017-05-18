Buzz-View from the Buyside-Washington uncertainty bolsters...

May 18 ** "Deteriorating" political environment in Washington combined with increasing tightening in China imply "external demand for Europe might be getting as good as it gets", Jeff Donlon, managing director of global strategies at Manning & Napier, says ** France and Germany are PM's preferred European markets due to strong fundamentals and risk premiums coming down after French election ** Macron victory in France led Donlon to focus on companies that could benefit from labour and tax reform, with big French labour force and high tax contribution ** UK strategy is opposite of EU strategy: avoiding domestic-facing UK stocks due to increasing pressures on consumer spending, instead preferring stocks with external sales and exposure outside the EU ** Holds tech companies he thinks will benefit from rising geopolitical tensions, cyberattacks such as the recent ransomware attack.

