Beach soccer relishes Magogo appointment
"Our efforts to keep promoting the sport in the region will go even further with the chairman coming from within." Uganda Beach Soccer Association chairman Deo Mutabazi is elated by FUFA president Moses Magogo's appointment to head the CAF Futsal and Beach Soccer Organising Committee.
