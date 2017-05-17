Aya case file on sexual abuse sent ba...

Aya case file on sexual abuse sent back to CID

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Monitor

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions has sent back two case files of Aya Group chairman, Mr Hamid Mohammed to police for further investigations. In one file the Hilton Hotel boss is accused of sexual harassment of his former female employee and in another he is accused of assaulting the same worker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,103,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC