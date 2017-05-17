Aya case file on sexual abuse sent back to CID
The Directorate of Public Prosecutions has sent back two case files of Aya Group chairman, Mr Hamid Mohammed to police for further investigations. In one file the Hilton Hotel boss is accused of sexual harassment of his former female employee and in another he is accused of assaulting the same worker.
