Aaaaaaasmall 318x200

All countries sharing the waters of Lake Victoria have been asked to come up with a joint policy to manage the resource for economic development. Speaking at the Marine Mineral Resources Workshop at Hotel African in Kampala, the head of trade and industry at the African Union Commission, Hussein Hassan said Lake Victoria is a big resource benefiting many countries and needs to be protected from any destruction.

