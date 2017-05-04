15,000 livestock to benefit from anim...

15,000 livestock to benefit from animal feed supplements

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Pastoralists who had migrated to parts of Nyeri and Laikipia Counties in search of pasture have been supplied with animal feed supplements to mitigate on the effects of the concluding dry spell. The supplements which are in form of pellets will benefit over 15,000 livestock as farmers wait for the impact of the ongoing rains to manifest.

Chicago, IL

