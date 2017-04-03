Wakiso wetland encroachers given thre...

Wakiso wetland encroachers given three months to vacate

Monday Apr 3

Hundreds of residents in Wakiso District who have settled in wetlands are set to become homeless after the district authorities gave them a three-month ultimatum to vacate or face forceful eviction. The planned eviction will be jointly conducted by Kampala Capital City Authority , National Environment Authority , police and Wakiso District environment staff.

