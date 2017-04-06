USAID Strengthens Development in Cent...

USAID Strengthens Development in Central and Western Regions

The United States Agency for International Development Ghana Mission Director, Andrew Karas, traveled to the Central and Western Regions from March 27-31 to meet with stakeholders and visit USAID programs and activities. The objective of the visit was to fortify USAID's partnerships in Ghana's Central and Western Regions to achieve positive development results.

Chicago, IL

