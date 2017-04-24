Uganda's agriculture can't thrive bey...

Uganda's agriculture can't thrive beyond 1.5-degree global warming?

On December 12, 2015, the 21st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change approved the Paris Agreement committing 195 nations of the world to "holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2C above preindustrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5C." The pact commits the world to adopt nationally determined policies to limit greenhouse gas emissions in accord with those goals.

