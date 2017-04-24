Uganda: Under-Fire Labour Minister Ac...

Uganda: Under-Fire Labour Minister Accused of Detaining Asian Investor Over Bribe

The hard times dogging suspended junior Labour minister Herbert Kabafunzaki seem far from over with the embassy of South Korea now accusing him of detaining their national after he allegedly refused to pay a $5,000 bribe. In an April 24 letter to Kampala Central Police Station CID chief, and signed by Korean Consul Lee Chunghee, Mr Kabafunzaki is alleged to have asked Mr Woo Junghoon, a Korean investor, to first pay $5000 in order to secure a letter of intent to invest in Uganda.

