Uganda: Police Seeks U.S.$54 Million for Surveillance Cameras

The Uganda Police Force needs at least Shs 203 billion to procure video surveillance cameras to cover Kampala Metropolitan area, municipalities and major highways in a bid to enhance proactive policing. The cameras have remained under unfunded priorities in the 2017/18 budget, URN can reveal.

