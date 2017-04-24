Uganda: Museveni Opens Up to Legislators About Oil Money

In a revealing testimony to a Parliamentary committee investigating the controversial Shs 6 billion cash reward to 42 senior government officials, President Museveni said he has had to endure ever since "he discovered oil in 2006", according to a source. Behind closed doors on Wednesday at State House, Entebbe, Museveni testified before Parliament's committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises that is investigating the cash reward, which was christened the "presidential handshake."

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.