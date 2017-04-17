Uganda: KAA Admits 8 New Partners As ...

Uganda: KAA Admits 8 New Partners As Top Law Firms Embrace Mergers

Eight new partners have been admitted at Kampala Associated Advocates , the law firm announced on April 7. The development fits into the current trend of law firms merging to offer a wide range of services. According to the firm's statement issued Friday afternoon, the new admissions are meant to inject "renewed energy" into the 17-year-old establishment.

