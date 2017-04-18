Trade minister to address striking traders concerns
City traders protesting against foreigners engaging in petty trade have called off their strike after the trade minister agreed to meet them and address their concerns. By lunchtime yesterday, nearly all shops in the affected areas were re-opened.
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
