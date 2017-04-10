Tanzania: TSN Forum - Irrigation Key to a New Mwanza
Participants at the historic Mwanza Business Forum are expressing 'guarded optimism' over an ambitious shopping list on improved trade and investment within the Lake Zone, in particular, its hopes pegged on irrigation farming fed on Lake Victoria waters. Mwanza Regional Commissioner John Mongella is hosting the second business forum at the popular Rock City Mall, following closely on the heels of its debut performance in Simiyu Region, also within the Lake Zone.
