Tanzania: Tanesco Still to Provide Po...

Tanzania: Tanesco Still to Provide Power to Singida Horticulture Products Factory

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Tanzania Electric Supply Company is yet to supply power to the newly constructed Singida Horticulture products factory whose construction was completed in September, last year. TANESCO's failure to connect power to the factory Gumanga Horticulture processing products that has been built by a non-governmental organization known as Harvestas despite the Singida Regional Authority and concerned parties requesting the power utility to provide power to the factory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,702 • Total comments across all topics: 280,352,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC