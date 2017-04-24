Tanzania: Tanesco Still to Provide Power to Singida Horticulture Products Factory

Tanzania Electric Supply Company is yet to supply power to the newly constructed Singida Horticulture products factory whose construction was completed in September, last year. TANESCO's failure to connect power to the factory Gumanga Horticulture processing products that has been built by a non-governmental organization known as Harvestas despite the Singida Regional Authority and concerned parties requesting the power utility to provide power to the factory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.