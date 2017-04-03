Tanzania Struggles to End Child Labor

Two 13-year-old boys dig for gold ore at a small-scale mine in Mbeya Region, Tanzania, in this 2013 photo. NYALIGONGO, Tanzania - Three years ago, 14-year-old Julius left his family near the lakeside city of Mwanza, Tanzania, to try his luck mining gold.

