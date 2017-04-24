Tanzania starts construction of railway line link to Uganda

Kampala- Tanzania has started building the 300km Standard Gauge Railway from the Indian Ocean port of Dar es Salaam to Morogoro, which line is expected to be extended to Port Mwanza on Lake Victoria to link Uganda. This development will put the spotlight on plans which should have seen Uganda either renovating the run-down Port Bell in Luzira or starting work on the proposed Greenfield Bukasa Port in Kirinya, Wakiso District.

