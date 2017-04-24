Tanzania: Legislators Call for Clarification On Standard Gauge Railway Funds
The government's decision to allocate Sh900 billion from domestic revenue for the construction of the standard gauge railway in the 2017/18 fiscal year has prompted the Opposition to demand an explanation over the fate of loan agreements that the country entered with foreign banks. Tabling his docket's 2017/18 budget proposals yesterday, the Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Prof Makame Mbarawa, said the government has allocated Sh900 billion for the SGR project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC