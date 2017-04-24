Tanzania: Legislators Call for Clarif...

Tanzania: Legislators Call for Clarification On Standard Gauge Railway Funds

The government's decision to allocate Sh900 billion from domestic revenue for the construction of the standard gauge railway in the 2017/18 fiscal year has prompted the Opposition to demand an explanation over the fate of loan agreements that the country entered with foreign banks. Tabling his docket's 2017/18 budget proposals yesterday, the Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Prof Makame Mbarawa, said the government has allocated Sh900 billion for the SGR project.

Chicago, IL

