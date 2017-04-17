Tanzania: It's All Smiles As Passenge...

Tanzania: It's All Smiles As Passengers Await New Ship

12 hrs ago

President John Magufuli in March last year pledged during his Mwanza regional tour that a new ship would be bought to ply the Lake Victoria waters. "During my presidential campaign I promised to buy a new ship; I have no any other option than implementing my promise," he said.

Chicago, IL

