Southern Africa: SADC Needs Comprehen...

Southern Africa: SADC Needs Comprehensive Power Strategy

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Southern African requires a comprehensive energy strategy covering development of new generation plants and transmission projects to evacuate electricity from sources to ensure sustainable supply to cover the 6 000MW operational power deficit the bloc is facing. The operational deficit comes at a time when the region has adopted an industrialisation strategy that is likely to result in an increase in demand for power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,374 • Total comments across all topics: 280,049,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC