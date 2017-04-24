Simcardmtn640342 633x393

Saturday Apr 15

"During the validation period, NIRA has made arrangements to cater for clients in Wakiso by setting up additional service points," says the statement The National Identification and Registration Authority has announced that its offices across the country, will remain open owing to the on-going exercise to verify Sim cards This has been done to help members who are seeking national ID services, according to a statement released Saturday evening. The statement also says all offices located in all districts in the country will be open.

