'Serial killer' victim speaks out

Eleven years since the arrest of alleged 'serial killer' Baker Walusimbi, Faith* [not real name], reveals how she was tormented by the man who has been battling murder, defilement, and robbery charges. Walusimbi, who was arrested on January 21, 2006, following a joint operation by the police and the Violent Crime Crack Unit , had in 2002 been accused of defilement.

