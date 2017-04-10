Ruth's trip saves sight in Malawi
AN optician has helped to save the sight of over a thousand people on her latest visit to remote parts of Africa. In her day job Ruth Perrott is the managing director of VisionCare Optometry in Acomb , but in her own time she has visited Africa 14 times to run free clinics which have helped to restore the sight of thousands of people.
