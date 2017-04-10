Nakumatt Katwe outlet closed over ren...

Nakumatt Katwe outlet closed over rent arrears

Yesterday Read more: Daily Monitor

Kampala- One of Nakumatt Supermarket's nine branches in Uganda has closed following rent arrears running into millions of shillings, highlighting the depth of the retailer's financial woes. Nakumatt has confirmed that its Katwe branch, which is three kilometres from Kampala's central business district, was closed on Tuesday due to a rent dispute.

Chicago, IL

