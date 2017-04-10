Minister, IGG clash over fishing nets

A row has erupted between the State minister for Agriculture, Mr Christopher Kibanzanga, and the Inspectorate General of Government over fishing nets the minister ordered destroyed last July. Sources privy to the matter told Daily Monitor that Mr Kibanzanga, who has been at the forefront of the fight against illegal fishing nets, directed a team of officials from the Directorate of Fisheries Resources to burn one ton of illegal fishing nets.

