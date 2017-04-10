Malawi: Tanzania 'Spies' Get Suspende...

Malawi: Tanzania 'Spies' Get Suspended Sentence

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Eight Tanzanian nationals convicted early this month to a charge of criminal trespass of spying on Kayerekera Uranium Mine have been handed suspended sentences. On Wednesday Mzuzu Chief Resident Magistrate Texious Masoamphambe sentenced the convicts to one-month imprisonment on criminal trespass and three months imprisonment for conducting reconnaissance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,957 • Total comments across all topics: 280,289,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC