Malawi: Spar Opens New Supermarket At Ginnery Corner in Blantyre

SPAR, a Dutch multinational retail chain and franchise brand with approximately 12,500 stores in 42 countries has expanded its city squares to Southern Region to open a new shop at Ginnery Corner in Blantyre City Thursday. The SPAR shop at Ginnery Corner will be the third in the country with another in Lilongwe at City Centre and another near Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

