Malawi: President Mutharika Appoints New Central Bank Governor
Malawi President Peter Mutharika has appointed Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Dalitso Kabambe as new Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi . A statement dated April 21, 2017 signed by Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara says the appointment "is with immediate effect ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC