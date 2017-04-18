Malawi: President Mutharika Appoints ...

Malawi: President Mutharika Appoints New Central Bank Governor

1 hr ago

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has appointed Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Dalitso Kabambe as new Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi . A statement dated April 21, 2017 signed by Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara says the appointment "is with immediate effect ."

