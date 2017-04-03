Malawi: President Launches Program fo...

Malawi: President Launches Program for Electricity Supplies in Rural Areas

President Peter Mutharika has emphasised the need for every Malawian in the country to have access to electricity, saying his government will ensure to provide energy to schools, clinics and homes in the rural areas where the power supply is scarce. The Malawi leader said electricity plays a bigger role in enhancing economic development activities hence making sure that every corner of the country has acces to electric power.

Chicago, IL

