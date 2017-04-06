Malawi president fires civic educatio...

Malawi president fires civic education minister

1 hr ago

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has fired minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, Patricia Kaliati, replacing her with Cecilia Chazama, parliamentarian for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party . The news was broadcast on the country's public broadcaster, MBC, Thursday morning and it was later confirmed by the Malawi Government official website page.

