Malawi: Police Block Supporters of Opposition Leader At Airport
Malawi Congress Party president Dr Lazarus Chakwera was prevented from addressing his supporters Saturday at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe by armed police officers that blocked his party supporters from assembling at the airport as the leader of opposition returned from Singapore. But police in riot gear dispersed the crowd which were gathering to welcome Chakwera and the MCP leader to address them.
