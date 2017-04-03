Malawi: NGO Accuses Clergy for Administering Marriages of Adolescent Girls

Foundation for Community Support Services , a local Non-Governmental Organization , has blamed religious leaders in Karonga for failing to promote the campaign against early and forced marriages by officiating marriages of adolescent girls in the district. Speaking during an interface meeting with over 70 church leaders from different denominations on Saturday, Executive Director of FOCUS, Kossam Munthali, said most churches in Karonga administer marriages of girls between 12 to 18 years against efforts by stakeholders to discourage the same.

