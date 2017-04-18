Malawi: New Law to Help Combat Wildli...

Malawi: New Law to Help Combat Wildlife Crimes - Judge Twea

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency on the sidelines of a High Court Judges Symposium in Mangochi, he said the new law stipulates very stiff punishments which have just been amended in January this year. "This workshop is significant in the sense that it will help magistrates and judges to appreciate the implications of the new law of National Parks and Wildlife and that it works in the best interest of parliament and the economy of this country," Twea said.

