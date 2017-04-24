Malawi: Health Advocates Ask Govt to Stop Hospital Fees

Health advocates, who include the powerful Actionaid, Oxfam and Save the Children, are up in arms, asking the government to halt its decision to introduce paying wards in public district hospitals. In a joint statement, the 10 health advocates are expressing strong reservations about this latest attempt by the ministry of Health to generate more money for the health sector, arguing it will only further escalate health inequalities in Malawi.

