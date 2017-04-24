Malawi: 'Govt in Violation of Constitution Over Withholding Funds for By-Election'

Malawi Law Society has advised government to provide Malawi Electoral Commission with funds to conduct by-elections that were slated for June 6 and warned that public officers risk being in contempt of court and violating the Constitution. MEC announced it has postponed by-elections in Lilongwe City South East and Lilongwe Msozi North constituencies, Mayani North Ward in Dedza North constituency and Mtsiliza Ward in Lilongwe City West constituency following communication from Treasury department that government does not have money.

