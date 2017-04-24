Malawi: 'Govt in Violation of Constitution Over Withholding Funds for By-Election'
Malawi Law Society has advised government to provide Malawi Electoral Commission with funds to conduct by-elections that were slated for June 6 and warned that public officers risk being in contempt of court and violating the Constitution. MEC announced it has postponed by-elections in Lilongwe City South East and Lilongwe Msozi North constituencies, Mayani North Ward in Dedza North constituency and Mtsiliza Ward in Lilongwe City West constituency following communication from Treasury department that government does not have money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC