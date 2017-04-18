Malawi: Electoral Commission Cancels By-Elections Over Lack of Funds
Pollster, Malawi Electoral Commission has indifintely postponed the highly contetious June 6 Lilongwe south east rerun election and other by-elections in the country. MEC chairperson Jane Ansah has told a high level stakeholders meeting in the constituency that the government has said it has no money to fund the Supreme Court ordered rerun and other byelections.
