Malawi: Electoral Commission Cancels By-Elections Over Lack of Funds

Pollster, Malawi Electoral Commission has indifintely postponed the highly contetious June 6 Lilongwe south east rerun election and other by-elections in the country. MEC chairperson Jane Ansah has told a high level stakeholders meeting in the constituency that the government has said it has no money to fund the Supreme Court ordered rerun and other byelections.

