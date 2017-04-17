Malawi: 'Dangerously Overcrowded' Prison Risk Closure
Prisoners in Karonga feel unsafe and are at kept at seriously overcrowded degrading inhuman and life threatening conditions, officials have confirmed. This was revealed on Sunday when a district business tycoon, Leonard Kiyombo visited the cells and donated assorted items worth K500,000.
