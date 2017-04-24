Malawi: CSOs to Report Malawi Govt to...

Malawi: CSOs to Report Malawi Govt to UN, International Bodies Over 'Undemocratic Events'

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Civil society leaders have threatened to report the Malawi government to the UN and other international human rights bodies because of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party resort to violence against its critics and other of undemocratic events. Gift Trapence, executive director of Centre for the Development of People .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,548 • Total comments across all topics: 280,674,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC