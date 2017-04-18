Malawi cracks down on food smugglers ...

Malawi cracks down on food smugglers seeking more profit

Thursday

Malawi has tightened its border controls to stop profiteers smuggling much-needed maize out of the country in search of higher prices. Months of drought had left more than a third of the population reliant on food aid, and the government last month invoked the Special Crops Act, which bans the export of some crops.

Chicago, IL

