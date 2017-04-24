Malawi: Construction Firm Vows to End...

Malawi: Construction Firm Vows to End Bumpy Ride, Fix Roads

Plem Construction Company has said it taking action to fix, patch and reconstruct roads that have developed potholes, drifts and cracks in northern city of Mzuzu and also rectify problem in Lilongwe' Area 24 upgraded roads. The road firm said it will not tolerate poor work, saying there should be value for public funds paid to the contractors by ensuring that the work is of high standard.

