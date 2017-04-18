Malawi: Civil Society Leaders Demand ...

Malawi: Civil Society Leaders Demand Elections Body Chair's Resignation

Powerful civil society leaders are demanding the resignations of Malawi Electoral Commission chair Jane Ansah and graft busting body. Speaking at a newa conference on Saturday in Lilongwe, Centre for the Development of People chief executive officer Gift Trapence said Justice Ansah must go because she can no longer be trusted with organising an election following her failure to hold the Lilongwe south east, Lilongwe Msozi north by-elections and two other local government by-elections in Lilongwe and Dedza.

