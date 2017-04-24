Malawi: Chief Justice Says Corruption...

Malawi: Chief Justice Says Corruption Strangling Progress

Read more at AllAfrica.com

Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda has said corruption is strangling the country's progress and that it was a national emergency. The Chief Justice made the remarks at the closing ceremony of the two-day National Anti-Corruption Conference in Lilongwe.

